Disturbance after midnight: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 16
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in response to the report of a disturbance.
9:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a vehicle collision near mile marker seven on Routt County Road 46.
12:22 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza in response to a report of a bear.
12:32 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to near the 21500 block of U.S. Highway 40 in response to a report of trespassing.
5:13 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a report of someone who fell near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:15 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle in response to a report of trespassing.
9:25 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a vehicle collision near the corner of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 32
• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Disturbance after midnight: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 16
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021