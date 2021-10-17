Disturbance after midnight: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 16

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in response to the report of a disturbance.

9:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a vehicle collision near mile marker seven on Routt County Road 46.

12:22 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza in response to a report of a bear.

12:32 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to near the 21500 block of U.S. Highway 40 in response to a report of trespassing.

5:13 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a report of someone who fell near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:15 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle in response to a report of trespassing.

9:25 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a vehicle collision near the corner of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

