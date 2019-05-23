Disturbance after eviction: The Record for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

12:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle outside a bank in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:50 a.m. Employees at the hospital called police after a patient came in with a dog bite on their hand from a week ago.

12:02 p.m. A woman who had been evicted from a condominium complex in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road returned to the area and caused a disturbance. Officers barred her from the property.

12:17 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a suspicious incident in the 40500 block of Steamboat Drive.

12:35 p.m. Officers were called about a road rage incident between two drivers who eventually confronted each other in a parking lot at Downhill Drive and Lincoln Avenue. The argument never turned physical, and it was over by the time officers arrived.

1:02 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:19 p.m. A customer of a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza left their bags in the store. Officers were called and helped return the bags.

9:30 p.m. A bear was rummaging in a dumpster in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. It was leaving the scene by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.