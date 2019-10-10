Discussion of new special district, that could levy tax on local tourism-related businesses, tabled to November

Kimberly Kazmierski makes a few turns at Steamboat Resort in this file photo from 2017.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Chamber is exploring the creation of a special district to fund destination marketing and the air program.

A tourism improvement district would levy a tax, fee or assessment on tourism-related businesses to fund certain programs.

The Chamber is seeking a city ordinance that would authorize the creation of a tourism improvement district, the first in a series of steps that would need to be taken to form the district.

That ordinance was tabled until Steamboat Springs City Council’s Nov. 19 meeting.

“We are still working with the Chamber, meeting with them quite frequently to work out some of the mechanics of how this assessment or fee or tax would work,” explained city staff attorney Jennifer Bock. “We had some discussion before council, and we really just need to hash those out, go back and forth with ideas and get that language in the code to present to you. We feel like that’s the best option — to hash out some new language for you to consider for second reading.”

If City Council approves that petition, an ordinance creating the district would be drawn up outlining what types of businesses and the geographic area to be included as well as the amount of fees or assessments levied on these businesses. Should the creation ordinance pass, businesses located within the district would participate in an election to determine if this fee, assessment or tax would be levied.

To view the City Council’s discussion on this topic and documents presented at the meeting, visit steamboatsprings.net/agendas.

