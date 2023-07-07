Discovery Learning Center receives national recognition

The Discovery Learning Center in Steamboat Springs has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.

The accreditation recognizes the program as being among the top in the nation. Less than 10% of all child care centers, preschools and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

NAEYC Accreditation uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments.

“We’re proud to have earned the mark of quality from NAEYC, and to be recognized for our commitment to reaching the highest professional standards,” said Angela Shelton, Discovery Learning Center director.

To earn this accreditation, the Discovery Learning Center went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the 10 program standards.

NAEYC-accredited programs have to always be prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.

“Quality early childhood education continues to be the focus of our early childhood program and our teachers are the backbone of the program,” Executive Director Colleen Miller said. “Being able to offer quality early childhood education to the families in Routt County for almost 40 years is a great accomplishment. We continue to seek out emerging curriculum while focusing on social and emotional supports to build confidence in each child in their ability to learn, increase self-control, build positive social relationships and explore new experiences while focusing on kindergarten readiness.”