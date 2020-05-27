Dinosaur National Monument resumes rafting, camping

Dinosaur National Monument, in Jensen, Utah and Dinosaur, Colo., is allowing access to the river and camp sites starting Sunday, June 7.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Starting Sunday, June 7, Dinosaur National Monument will reopen access to river use, campgrounds and backcountry camping permits. The monument opened all roads and trails on May 13 after being closed for more than a month.

River trips will still require a permit, most of which are booked. Any remaining permits can be purchased at recreation.gov. River use includes daily trips through Split Mountain Canyon, as well as multi-day trips on the Green and Yampa rivers.

Campers can stay at developed sites at Split Mountain, Green River, Echo Park, Deerlodge Park and Gates of Lodore, where water and restrooms will be available. Rainbow Park will also be open with vault toilets and no drinking water.

Backcountry camping is also available again and can be requested via phone at 435-781-7700 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drinking water is also available outside at the Canyon Visitor Center in Colorado, at the Quarry Visitor Center in Utah and at the Quarry Exhibit Hall parking lot. Restrooms will also be open around the monument.

On March 16, the monument closed down all visitor centers, and over the next 11 days, prohibited river use and camping to comply with health orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site was closed completely for a little over a month but reopened roads May 13. Now, the only still facilities still closed are the visitor centers and the Quarry Exhibit Hall. Ranger-guided programs continue to be suspended, as well.

