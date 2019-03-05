Ding-dong-ditch: The Record for Monday, March 4, 2019

Monday, March 4, 2019

2:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a car alarm going off in the 10 block of Sequoia Court.

5:14 a.m. A resident in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive called officers about a baby who had been crying at a neighbor's house. The resident worried that the baby was alone. Officers cleared the scene and ensured the baby was OK.

5:39 a.m. Someone called officers about an injured elk walking on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 40 near mile marker 131.

10:24 a.m. Officers received a report of a missing person from an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

11:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a collision between two skiers at Steamboat Resort. A woman suffered a mid-shaft femur fracture after a crash with another skier.

12:13 p.m. A resident in the 10 block of East Logan Avenue called officers about an ongoing harassment issue. Teenagers have been knocking on the resident’s door, then running away and throwing snowballs at their house. Most recently, the teenagers left a container of chocolate milk on the doorstep.

1:13 p.m. A man called officers to report a radio scanner that was stolen from his car about a month ago near Colorado Mountain College.

1:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted an 89-year-old woman in the 41500 block of Routt County Road 129 who was experiencing pelvic pain after a fall.

2:54 p.m. A resident in the 1800 block of Montview Court called officers after noticing that their garage door had been left open. Officers did a search of the house to see if anyone had broken in but found nothing suspicious.

6:54 p.m. Officers were called about a dispute between an employer of a business in the 600 block of Yampa Street and an employee who claimed that they hadn't received their last paycheck.

7:34 p.m. Officers were called about a hit and run in the 1800 block of Kamar Plaza. A pickup truck backed into a car, then fled the scene. A witness believed the truck driver was intoxicated, but officers were unable to find the driver.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.