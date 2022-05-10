Diner event raises $10K for Ukraine relief

Steamboat Springs resident Mark Kovach shows a trauma first aid kit, one item he is helping to supply in Ukraine.

EdQuinnphoto.com/Courtesy photo

Diners and donors helped to raise approximately $10,000 at the Ukraine Relief and Assistance Fundraiser at Johnny B. Good’s Diner on May 1. The funds benefit volunteer efforts of Steamboat Springs resident Mark Kovach with his continued work to assist with emergency supplies in Ukraine.

“It is hard to describe the rewards of the impact we are having on the people affected by this terrible war,” Kovach said. “The lives that have been touched, how many lives have been saved and the many people who are now in a safe place thanks to our efforts.”

Kovach said donations received from the diner fundraiser will be used for transportation needs supporting orphan extraction operations in Ukraine. He helped to secure two vans that arrived in Poland last week. Other key supply donations include field defibrillator machines and trauma first aid kits.

Johnny B. Good’s owners Kathy and Mike Diemer donated some $7,500 in proceeds from sales on the busy day, while residents donated some $2,500 online through the restaurant website.

Kovach said people interested in seeing his volunteer efforts and progress can follow him on Instagram at @markkovach888 .

