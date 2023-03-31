Dine on the Wild Side at Yampatika’s 23rd annual Wild Edible Feast

Yampatika’s 23rd annual Wild Edible Feast has the theme of “Dine on the Wild Side” and will take place May 25.

With the event, guests will not only raise money for the nonprofit that inspires environmental stewardship through education, but feast on locally foraged food prepared by Aurum’s Gabrial Ladesma and Chef de Cuisine Jesse Romero.

This year, VIPs will enjoy a hands-on presentation by Yampatika’s Mary O’Brien, who will teach attendees how to make lip balm from foraged botanicals. Additionally, Routt Distillery will demonstrate how to make bitters from locally foraged botanicals.

The fundraiser also features a silent auction. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 1, at Yampatika.org/events and range from $150 to $175.