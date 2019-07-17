Dine and dash: The Record for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

1:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers noticed a seemingly intoxicated man in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. They gave him a courtesy ride home.

1:48 a.m. Officers assisted a man who locked himself out of his car in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza.

5:57 a.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a dumpster and splayed trash across the road in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

6:38 a.m. Another bear got into a dumpster at Apres Ski Way and Village Drive.

9:06 a.m. Police received a report of a sweater stolen from the waiting room of a hospital in the 900 block of Central Park Drive. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and saw an unknown woman take the sweater, then leave the building.

9:30 a.m. A man called police after he took his vehicle to an auto shop for a repair, and it came back damaged.

11:05 a.m. Police were called about a tenant harassing a group of construction workers at a neighborhood in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

12:46 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at West Jefferson Avenue and North Poplar Street in Hayden.

4:37 p.m. Police received a report of a truck stolen from the 2200 block of Elk River Road. As officers were questioning the man who reported the stolen vehicle, his friend pulled up in the truck. The friend had forgotten to tell the man he was borrowing it.

7:53 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a dumpster fire at Eighth and Yampa streets. Large flames were coming from the container, according to witnesses. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it spread.

8:30 p.m. Employees at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street called police after someone left without paying a tab of about $100.

8:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a woman who lost consciousness at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road.

10:07 p.m. Police were called about an assault in the 1800 block of River Queen Street. A man was trying to keep his drunken friend quiet, which sparked a fight between them. Officers arrested the drunken friend on suspicion of third-degree assault, menacing and violation of a protection order.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.