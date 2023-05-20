Dillon Amphitheater releases summer lineup — including nationally acclaimed artists — as shows start selling out
The lineup includes Colorado artists, including Pretty Lights and Gregory Alan Isakov, as well as Grammy Award winners and nominees
Summit Daily
Summer is almost here and that means it’s nearly time for barbecues, sunshine and — of course — a season of live music at the Dillon Amphitheater.
With the first show just weeks away, the town of Dillon has released the lineup of summer concerts happening at amphitheater along the shores of the Dillon Reservoir.
The lineup includes a new concert series, Mountain Music Mondays, which will feature free music every Monday evening, including from top acts such as Grammy Award winners Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin, as well as a variety of paid shows from artists of national acclaim. The concerts include Colorado artists such as Boulder-based Gregory Alan Isakov and the Fort Collins-based Pretty Lights.
“It’s going to be a fun summer,” Dillon Marketing and Communications Manager Suzanne Phillipson said, noting that the lineup includes “some great up and coming artists and some nationally recognized artists as well.”
With everything from electronic dance music, country, folk, indie rock, jam bands and more, the the waterfront concert lineup offers a wide range of musical genres. A few shows have yet to be announced, Phillipson said, while others are already sold out.
- June 15, 6 p.m., Umphrey’s McGee
- June 22, 6 p.m., Trevor Hall with The California Honeydrops
- July 2, 6:30 p.m., Rainbow Kitten Surprise with the Brook & The Bluff; (sold out)
- July 3, 6:30 p.m., Rainbow Kitten Surprise with the Brook & The Bluff; (sold out)
- July 9, 6 p.m., Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- July 11, 6 p.m., The String Cheese Incident
- July 12, 6 p.m., The String Cheese Incident
- July 14, 7 p.m., Trampled By Turtles with Amigo the Devil
- July 22, 6:30 p.m., The Dead South with Corb Lund and Benjamin Dakota Rogers
- July 25, 6:30 p.m., Noah Kahan; (sold out)
- July 28, 6:30 p.m., DISPATCH with Emelise
- Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Train with Thunderstorm Atris; (sold out)
- Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m., Infamous Stringdusters with Big Richard
- Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Pretty Lights; (sold out)
- Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Pretty Lights; (sold out)
- Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Pretty Lights; (sold out)
- Aug. 20, 5 p.m., Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle
- Aug. 31, 6 p.m., Young the Giant and Milky Chance with TALK
- Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., Tash Sultana; (sold out)
- Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Gregory Alan Isakov with Shovels & Rope; (sold out)
- Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m., Greensky Bluegrass
- Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., Greensky Bluegrass
- June 19, 7 p.m., Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin – Together On Stage; with Brendan O’Hara
- June 26, 7 p.m., Los Texmaniacs
- June 28, 6 p.m., National Repertory Orchestra; special Wednesday show
- July 4, 4 p.m., Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra – An Evening of American Music: Jazz, Soul and Blues with Robert Johnson – special holiday concert
- July 7, 7 p.m., Jenny and the Mexicats with Los Chicos Malos – bonus Friday night show
- July 17, 7 p.m., Mary Louise Lee Band Tributes Divas of the Decades with Expressions
- July 24, 7 p.m., To Be Announced
- July 31, 7 p.m., The Cave Singers with Sunday Bankers
- Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Moonstone Quill & Split Window – Locals Night
- Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Dirtwire with Chewy&Bach
- Aug. 27, 4 p.m., Summit Musicians Relief Fundraiser – fundraiser for Summit Musicians Relief Fund
- Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Jamestown Revival with The Runaway Grooms
- Sept. 4, 7 p.m., To Be Announced
- Sept. 11, 7 p.m., lespecial with Frisco Funk Collective
