Dillon Amphitheater releases summer lineup — including nationally acclaimed artists — as shows start selling out

Summer is almost here and that means it’s nearly time for barbecues, sunshine and — of course — a season of live music at the Dillon Amphitheater.

With the first show just weeks away, the town of Dillon has released the lineup of summer concerts happening at amphitheater along the shores of the Dillon Reservoir.

The lineup includes a new concert series, Mountain Music Mondays , which will feature free music every Monday evening, including from top acts such as Grammy Award winners Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin, as well as a variety of paid shows from artists of national acclaim. The concerts include Colorado artists such as Boulder-based Gregory Alan Isakov and the Fort Collins-based Pretty Lights.

“It’s going to be a fun summer,” Dillon Marketing and Communications Manager Suzanne Phillipson said, noting that the lineup includes “some great up and coming artists and some nationally recognized artists as well.”

With everything from electronic dance music, country, folk, indie rock, jam bands and more, the the waterfront concert lineup offers a wide range of musical genres. A few shows have yet to be announced, Phillipson said, while others are already sold out.

Paid shows at Dillon Amphitheater this summer June 15, 6 p.m., Umphrey’s McGee

June 22, 6 p.m., Trevor Hall with The California Honeydrops

July 2, 6:30 p.m., Rainbow Kitten Surprise with the Brook & The Bluff; (sold out)

July 3, 6:30 p.m., Rainbow Kitten Surprise with the Brook & The Bluff; (sold out)

July 9, 6 p.m., Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

July 11, 6 p.m., The String Cheese Incident

July 12, 6 p.m., The String Cheese Incident

July 14, 7 p.m., Trampled By Turtles with Amigo the Devil

July 22, 6:30 p.m., The Dead South with Corb Lund and Benjamin Dakota Rogers

July 25, 6:30 p.m., Noah Kahan; (sold out)

July 28, 6:30 p.m., DISPATCH with Emelise

Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Train with Thunderstorm Atris; (sold out)

Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m., Infamous Stringdusters with Big Richard

Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Pretty Lights; (sold out)

Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Pretty Lights; (sold out)

Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Pretty Lights; (sold out)

Aug. 20, 5 p.m., Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle

Aug. 31, 6 p.m., Young the Giant and Milky Chance with TALK

Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., Tash Sultana; (sold out)

Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Gregory Alan Isakov with Shovels & Rope; (sold out)

Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m., Greensky Bluegrass

Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., Greensky Bluegrass