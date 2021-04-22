Digital art collaboration brings hope to 2 communities

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Creates and the Pueblo Arts Alliance are seeking one artist from Steamboat Springs and one artist from Pueblo to collaborate on a digital piece that will be projected on a prominent building in both Steamboat and Pueblo.

The collaboration is centered around the theme of hope and came about during a Zoom meeting where creative districts were sharing how COVID-19 had affected their communities. During the call, Karen Foglesong, executive director of the Pueblo Arts Alliance and Creative Corridor, discussed how many galleries have closed down in Pueblo and their local artists need more exposure and sales to survive.

“Her emotion and passion for her creative community resonated,” said Dagny McKinley, development director of Steamboat Creates. “Creatives in Steamboat are also struggling on many levels. Venues being closed affects not just the venues but also the performers and musicians. Galleries have had decreased traffic. Arts and culture was the second hardest hit industry due to COVID and is expected to take the longest to recover.”

The two organizations decided to join forces to do a collaboration that would bring attention to the arts communities in both Pueblo and Steamboat. McKinley said because of COVID-19, a digital art project made the most sense and can be shared in both communities simultaneously through projection mapping.

Applicants must be familiar with working in a digital format and with creating work for large scale installations. The deadline to submit applications is April 30. Once the two artists are selected, they will be required to submit three concepts, one of which will be chosen for the final project.

The Pueblo Arts Alliance is in the process of securing a location for the digital art in their community, while Steamboat Creates is exploring the idea of projecting the art on the Steamboat Creates building, which is the historical train depot.

“As a center for the arts, a digital display like this will bring together arts, culture and heritage in a very visible way,” McKinley said. “The projection will add an element of excitement to the exterior of the building and, hopefully, draw people in to learn more about the creative happenings in Steamboat this summer.”

The final artwork is expected to be unveiled to the public in July.

While the goal of the project is to raise the visibility of arts and culture in the two communities, McKinley said that beyond that, the focus is on the theme of hope.

“We chose hope because creatives need hope that things will go back to normal, while at the same time they bring hope and inspiration to people through their work,” she said. “We all have the ability to hope, to see a brighter future, but sometimes in life, it’s harder to believe than at other times. This project of hope is intended to let people know they are not alone.”

Another goal is to create cross-exposure in two vibrant arts communities. The Pueblo Arts Alliance is the administrator of the Pueblo Creative Corridor, a Colorado Certified Creative District. Their mission is to promote and collaborate in the development of the arts and economy in Pueblo.

“We are excited to create a working friendship with Steamboat Creates creative district,” Foglesong said. “I feel it’s important to work together and help each of our respective artists reach out to a broader market. If we make connections, then our visitors will begin to make connections too.”

Applicants can contact dagny@steamboatcreates.org for more information.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.