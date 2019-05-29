Diane Mitsch Bush to again seek Scott Tipton’s congressional seat

DIane Mitsch Bush

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush is taking on Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton again next November.

On Tuesday, Mitsch Bush announced her candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She earned the Democratic primary nomination but lost a close race in the general election. Tipton earned 52% of the vote to retain the District 3 seat.

She said she plans to spend more time talking about her opponent during her campaign. She added that many voters, with the exception of activists, “are not aware of Tipton’s record and how he’s voted against us.”

“He’s really out of touch with people in our district,” Mitsch Bush said.

Mitsch Bush, a resident of Steamboat Springs, has served two terms as a Routt County commissioner. She also represented Routt and Eagle counties for two terms in the House District 26 seat at the Colorado statehouse before resigning in her third term to pursue a seat in Washington, D.C., in 2017.

Mitsch Bush said in the coming c­ampaign, she’ll be focused on the economy, funding infrastructure improvements, protecting public lands, women’s health, Social Security, Medicare and veterans benefits.

“We need an economy that produces living wage jobs,” she said.

She said improved infrastructure such as broadband, transit and water infrastructure can create jobs in the construction phase, then strengthen businesses as those improvements are used.

Mitsch Bush hopes higher turnout of Democrats and unaffiliated voters in a presidential election will get her elected in District 3, which includes much of Colorado’s Western Slope and Pueblo. She also hopes to reach moderate Republicans in the district.

“I’m starting earlier, and I have a lot of knowledge under my belt, but in particular, I will be really trying to point out how (Tipton) voted,” she said, citing his votes about healthcare issues, environmental policy and voting rights reform. “I don’t feel that’s negative campaigning. That’s saying here’s his record. Here’s my record. Take your pick.”

To learn more about Mitsch Bush’s platform, visit dianeforcolorado.com.

