Diabetes cooking demo coming to Routt next week

Registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes counselor Pam Wooster will lead a cooking demonstration and discussion on the benefits of a plant-based diet on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The presentation will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 4 at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs. A mask is required to enter the facility and attend the class.

Registration is available at UCHealth.org/Events/Diabetes-Cooking-Demo-And-Discussion . For more information or questions, call 970-870-1048.