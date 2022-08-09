Diabetes cooking demo coming to Routt next week
Registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes counselor Pam Wooster will lead a cooking demonstration and discussion on the benefits of a plant-based diet on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The presentation will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 4 at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs. A mask is required to enter the facility and attend the class.
Registration is available at UCHealth.org/Events/Diabetes-Cooking-Demo-And-Discussion. For more information or questions, call 970-870-1048.
