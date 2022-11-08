Diabates cooking, gut health class available at UCHealth Nov. 16
Registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator Pam Wooster will hold an in-person “Diabetes Talk & Cooking Demo” class on the relationship between gut health and diabetes on Nov. 16.
The presentation, scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 4 at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, will incorporate a demonstration of a recipe with ingredients that positively affect gut biome. The class is free, but masks are required.
Registration is available by searching “diabetes” at uchealth.com/events. For more, call 970-870-1048.
