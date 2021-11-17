UPDATED: 1 dead after car hits Steamboat Transit bus on US 40 at Elkhead Reservoir turn

A Steamboat Springs Transit bus crashed Wednesday night, resulting in at least one fatality.

Cuyler Meade/Craig Press

Updated at 8:50 p.m.Wednesday with additional information on future service.

A man is dead after his vehicle crashed Wednesday evening into a Steamboat Springs Transit regional bus near the Elkhead Reservoir turn on U.S. Highway 40.

The bus traveling from Steamboat Springs rolled on its way to Craig near mile marker 97 on U.S. 40 around 5:30 p.m. Emergency services were called at 5:34 p.m. in response to the crash.

Multiple injuries, including serious but not life-threatening injuries, were sustained by passengers on the bus. The fatality was not a passenger on the transit bus.

A Jeep traveling toward Steamboat drifted into the left lane, colliding head-on with the bus, according to a spokesperson from Colorado State Patrol. The driver, a male, died at the scene. Twenty-one people were traveling on the bus to Craig, and five injuries were reported to State Patrol. A school bus arrived to take the rest of the passengers to their destination.

“Our thoughts are with all of those involved in the accident,” Steamboat City Manager Gary Suiter said in a news release Wednesday evening. “We’re grateful to the emergency responders and law enforcement who responded along with (Steamboat Springs Transit) personnel who assisted on the scene.”

Steamboat’s transit service provides two morning departures from Craig, which travel through Hayden, Milner and the Steamboat II neighborhood before arriving in Steamboat. An afternoon service then leaves Steamboat and travels back to Craig.

According to Steamboat Springs Transit Manager Jonathan Flint, regular bus service will resume Thursday morning between Craig and Steamboat. While the bus involved in the crash will be out of commission, Flint said there is an additional bus that can be used as part of the city’s fleet.

Craig Fire Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, West Routt Emergency Services, Memorial Regional Hospital Emergency Services, Moffat Emergency Management and Craig Police Department were all at the scene of the crash.

State Patrol is the primary contact for the incident.

This is a developing story.

Bryce Martin, Steamboat Pilot & Today assistant editor, contributed to this report.