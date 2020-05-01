Developers plan to turn former Pilot & Today building into mixed-use housing concept

The proposed Steamboat Basecamp would offer a mixed-use development to include residential, retail and restaurant space.

Steamboat Springs Planning Department

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While it’s still in the early stages, developers are hoping to renovate and add to the building that formerly housed the Steamboat Pilot & Today offices on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

The building, located at the corner of Elk River Road and Curve Plaza, has 10,680 square feet of office space and 12,542 square feet of warehouse space. Developer Kevin Riegler’s plan for that space calls for the creation of a new mixed-use development that will include residential, retail and restaurant space.

“I can’t tell you how many calls I got for another industrial type of use, a warehouse type of use, just to rent it out. I got calls for a car auto parts store and more of the same of what West Steamboat has been for a long time,” Riegler said. “This is going to become, I believe, the coolest place to live from a from a locals’ standpoint.”

The new development, called the Steamboat Basecamp, is a new type of residential project that will include long-term residential apartments, short- and long-term vacation rentals and short- and long-term housing for the Steamboat workforce, according to Riegler.

The building, which was originally built in 1999, served as the headquarters and printing operations for the newspaper and has been vacant since main operations moved in 2018 to 910 Yampa St. in downtown. Riegler said it will fill a need in the Steamboat housing market by offering those looking to rent a number of attainable options.

“There will be a pricing model that is able to give people different affordability price points,” Riegler said. “We kind of feel like the missing gap in the rental world is more the person who wants to truly live here, long-term. Someone that really embraces the Steamboat lifestyle.”

The idea is to repurpose the building while maintaining its original industrial feel. The development is intended to complement the changing dynamics of the area, from industrial to more urban, in the same way industrial areas in larger cities have been transformed into modern communities.

“Historically, Steamboat’s development focus has largely revolved around a booming tourism-based economy, which has left a gap in housing options, in terms of diverse, attainable and modern lifestyle alternatives for the seasonal and long-term workforce of Steamboat,” Kevin Sperry, with the architecture and design firm located in Arlington, Virginia, wrote in the project’s planning documents. “Our design approach creates a product that provides this, through efficient and creative unit layouts and lifestyle-geared building amenities, which also engage the surrounding community.”

When completed, the development will include approximately 54 residential units that will offer different floor plans. It will also house 3,000 square feet of restaurant, bar and lounge space that could become home to more than one operation. There will also be a 3,000-square-foot fitness facility, and adventure desk facility that will provide residents and visitors with a variety of services, as well as an equipment storage area for tenants wishing to engage in Steamboat’s active lifestyle.

A one-story addition on the building’s west facade will fill an existing courtyard with additional retail and lounge space. A one-story addition on the second level of the building will be made for new residential units along with a second-story residential addition to the south corner.

“These improvements to the existing building will simultaneously respect and reinvigorate the contextual mountain aesthetic of the original building, but also add an urban industrial style which is very suitable for the anticipated users of the building,” Sperry wrote. “By maintaining the existing building, and only making one small modification to the footprint, the existing site and grading plan can largely remain as it is currently built.”

Riegler said developers just recently entered the planning process and, if things go smoothly, the developers plan to start delivering in 18 to 24 months. The building is currently under contract but the sale is still pending.

“We just want to be tried and true to the theme, which is creating that Steamboat lifestyle-type community that serves a real need and gives people another option to live and hang out and work all in one place,” Riegler said.

