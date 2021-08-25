Developers move forward with Basecamp housing development on Steamboat’s west side

Developers have made a few changes in plans for the former Steamboat Pilot & Today building, located at the corner of Elk River Road and Curve Plaza, but are moving forward on the mixed-use Steamboat Basecamp, which will include 75 rental housing units. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Though details have changed since the Steamboat Basecamp project was first approved, developer Kevin Riegler said the idea of transforming the former headquarters of Steamboat Pilot & Today into a mixed-use concept is moving forward.

When finished, the five-story project will consist of 75 multiple-family residential units, as well as 4,094 square feet of studio and instruction space and 3,659 square feet of restaurant space all within the existing building footprint.

The developers are proposing 30 studio apartments, 30 one-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units, which will include long-term rental apartments, as well as short- and long-term vacation rentals.

Riegler represents May-Riegler Properties, which is developing the property. He said the latest plans were approved by the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission on Aug. 12 and Steamboat Springs City Council on Aug. 24. If all goes well, Riegler said the project could begin within 60 days, with the partial demolition of the existing building.

The original plan was to add onto the building in the space that housed the newspaper’s printing press. But when the proposed number of units grew from 45 to 75, the plans needed to change.

“We were going to kind of reuse the warehouse side and put a floor in the middle of the existing space and add a story on top. That was the original plan that got approved earlier in the year,” Riegler said. “Now, we’re effectively tearing down the warehouse side but not the journalists’ (office) side, and effectively, in the same footprint, just building up from scratch five stories.”

He said the building will be similar in height to the Sunlight Crossing housing development on the opposite side of U.S. Highway 40 that is currently under construction.

Riegler said the Basecamp development will also eventually include the space along U.S. 40 in front of the former newspaper building.

“We are holistically looking at that entire block as a singular project that we call Steamboat Basecamp,” Riegler said. “There will be a variety of uses in there, including, obviously, the rental housing and the food and beverage and all the stuff that’s in the plan, and then, we have some cool stuff coming.”

He said construction will continue through the winter. He is excited about how the west Steamboat area is transforming into a hub of different communities, and he believes Steamboat Basecamp will fit in perfectly.

“I’m a big believer, and obviously, planning believes the same thing, that there are places where higher density should exist, and there’s places where they shouldn’t,” Riegler said. “Obviously, the main corner of west Steamboat, especially on the heels of the Housing Authority purchase, just exacerbates the very clear future for that part of town. It’s going to be its own nucleus.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.