Developer seeks to build new manufactured home park in Hayden

An artist's rendering of manufactured homes proposed to be included in a new mobile home park in Hayden.

Courtesy town of Hayden

HAYDEN — A developer is courting Hayden to build a 136-lot manufactured home park on the west side of town.

At a Hayden Town Council meeting on Thursday, David Zulejkic, of the Texas-based First Step Homes, presented a site plan and artist’s renderings of the park to council. The park, called the Montage, is proposed for 1300 West Jefferson Ave., just west of Wagner Equipment and directly across from the existing Meadow Village Manufactured Home Park.

First Step hasn’t filed formal development applications with the city, and in order to proceed with the park, Zulejkic would have to get council approval to rezone the property and get development applications approved. Both steps require at least two more hearings at Town Council meetings.

At the meeting, Town Manager Mathew Mendisco cautioned council shouldn’t “speak for or against” the development because it was a preapplication presentation. Their questions should be limited to matters of density and infrastructure, he said.

The Montage, as currently proposed, would hold 136 manufactured homes, a clubhouse with a computer lab, a playground, a small dog park, a small pool and a half-court basketball court. Each home would have a garage and sit on a concrete pad.

Zulejkic said manufactured housing has “been a very greedy business” because their low-end houses frequently serve people in need.

“Our goal is to take this business that has a very hard stigma to it and raise the standard,” he said. “We believe that we can do that through our menu package and, ultimately, bring a high-end, attainable lifestyle to somebody that has never experienced that before.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Manufactured Housing Survey, new, single-wide, manufactured homes sold for an average of $60,500 in Colorado in 2018.

This screenshot shows the location of the proposed park.

Courtesy town of Hayden

In the Montage, people would be able to purchase manufactured homes in the park, but they would pay lot rent to the park owners and an “association fee.” Three different lot sizes would be available, all intended for single-wide manufactured homes.

Zulejkic said the company planned to request two variances to accommodate the garages in their development applications: reducing front setbacks from 25 feet to 18 feet and reducing the space between buildings from 10 feet to 5 feet.

Town Council members had a few questions for Zulejkic.

Mayor Pro-tem Ashley McMurray asked about maintenance, to which Zulejkic said First Step would maintain the park, including mowing grass and removing snow from sidewalks and streets. He said the town would be responsible only for police and fire services. The area is served by the West Routt Fire Protection District.

Council Member Zach Wuestewald asked about how the development would be phased.

Zulejkic replied that the developer would complete infrastructure first and then begin bringing in homes over the course of three years with about 40 homes arriving per year.

According to his presentation, Zulejkic owns 16 properties in Texas and Colorado with 1,460 home spaces. Several projects were renovations of existing parks in Texas, according to a 2013 story in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

