Denver real estate agent relocates to Steamboat, joins CGR
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Stephanie Shanahan, a real estate agent with Live Urban in Denver, has moved to Steamboat Springs and joined Colorado Group Realty.
Shanahan bought a second home in Steamboat a few years ago and recently made the move to full-time local.
“Stephanie is energetic and personal. She brings big city experience from her days as a successful agent focusing on downtown Denver,” said Ron Wendler, a broker/owner at Colorado Group Realty who helped Shanahan purchase her home in Steamboat, in a news release.
Prior to real estate, Shanahan spent a decade in the pharmaceutical industry educating healthcare professionals on ways to improve patients’ quality of life. She has experience in all aspects of real estate including buying, selling rentals, investment property and property management.
