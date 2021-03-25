Denver comedians return to Steamboat for the weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s a laughing matter – Steamboat Comedy is hosting four shows this weekend, titled “The Beginning of the End (of winter) Comedy Show.” The event features comedian Brent Gill joined by Mo Vida and Pat Treuer.

Following the success of their largest show last month, Steamboat Comedy owner Kyle Ruff said that the organization is still riding that momentum.

“Last month were some of the biggest names that we’ve ever had out there,” Ruff said. “So now it’s getting easier to get someone on Brent Gill’s level, because these comedians hear that Steamboat is great, that performing here is awesome, and now we’re getting some big names.”

Gill is a Denver comedian now living in Los Angeles. He regularly tours the U.S. and Canada, most recently opening for David Spade. He previously spent many years at Comedy Works where he featured for high-profile comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Ron White, Bob Saget and more. Since 2013, Gill has produced the Boulder Comedy Show which is regarded as one of the best independent weekly comedy shows in the country.

This weekend he will be joined by Mo Vida and Pat Treuer.

Treuer headlined Steamboat Comedy’s shows this summer.

“Performing in Steamboat is a dream come true for me,” Treuer said. “The Steamboat audience is so fun to perform for as they are supportive and just good people.”

Treuer, who left Chicago and a decadelong corporate career in international sales to move to Colorado and pursue a career in comedy, began producing independent comedy shows to raise money for local charities in Colorado. When he realized that he had something of value, Treuer Laughs was formed.

“The last four years I was in Chicago, I performed in a lot of dingy bars in run-down parts of town, only to be greeted with the freezing cold of Chicago that can’t be associated with anything positive,” he explained. “Now being home in Colorado, I get to come to Steamboat and perform in a beautiful place where the cold is welcomed and the people are wonderful.”

Denver comedian Mo Vida will also join Gill and Treuer.

For Steamboat Comedy, which has grown a large local following in the past year despite COVID-19, this will be their last show until the summer. The weekend’s performances will take place at Steamboat Whiskey Co. with tickets being sold by tables of four and six to adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

Shows will be broken up into early and late shows on Friday and Saturday. Early shows will take place at 6 p.m. and the late shows will be at 8:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit steamboatcomedy.com/events .

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.