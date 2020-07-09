Dennis Alt will remain interim principal at Steamboat Springs High School for the 2020-21 school year

Dennis Alt

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The search for a new principal for Steamboat Springs High School has been paused until winter, said Steamboat Springs School District Principal Brad Meeks.

In May, Assistant Principal Dennis Alt was named as interim principal for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year after former principal Kevin Taulman was placed on administrative leave. In April, Meeks recommended a non-renewal for Taulman’s contract.

In 2008, Alt was hired as the principal of the Soroco middle and high schools in the South Routt School District. Alt previously worked as a science teacher in Middle Park High School, part of the East Grand School District. He was hired as the assistant principal at Steamboat Springs High School in 2013.

The district posted the job listing for the 2020-21 school year in May, which “generated some interest,” Meeks wrote in a letter last week to the community.

“It didn’t result in a large enough pool of high-quality candidates with the specific experience we were seeking,” Meeks wrote.

Alt will remain in the role as interim principal for the entire next year, Meeks said, with the search relaunching in the winter.

“While we had hoped to fill the role permanently this summer, we realized it would be a challenge given our timeline,” Meeks wrote. “Traditionally, most principal positions are posted in January or February, which is when seasoned, highly sought-after school leaders are often seeking new positions for the following year. Additionally, with the uncertainty created by the health crisis, we feel that some potential candidates may have been hesitant to apply for a job that would ultimately require them to move to a new community.”

Meeks praised Alt for his leadership and bringing stability during an unstable time amid the pandemic.

“He is committed to moving (Steamboat Springs High School) forward in championing a school culture that prioritizes empowerment of all stakeholders and ensures that students, educators and staff feel safe, supported, respected and valued in their environment,” Meeks wrote.

