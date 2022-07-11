Delinquent property tax statements have been mailed

Delinquent property tax notices for 2021 that are payable in 2022 have been mailed out, according to Routt County Treasurer Lane Iacovetto.

Taxpayers who submitted their tax payment after July 1 may still receive a delinquent statement in the mail due to printing and mailing processing time.

In accordance with state law, property owners who have not yet paid their taxes and did not submit a first-half payment began accruing delinquent interest as of May 1. Property owners who submitted the first-half payment but did not submit a second-half payment began accruing delinquent interest on June 16.

According to Iacovetto, all funds received from mortgage companies have been processed and posted at this time.

Additionally, the online Routt County tax lien sale is scheduled for Oct. 28. Online registration for interested bidders must be completed between Oct. 1 and Oct. 22 at Routt.ColoradoTaxSale.com .

There are several ways to make property tax payments. They can be paid online through Aug. 31 via credit card, debit card or electronic check. Owners may also mail payments to Routt County Treasurer, 522 Lincoln Ave. Suite 22, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, or drop payments off at the 24-hour drop box at 522 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat.

To ensure payments are properly credited, owners should reference their schedule number on their check and include their payment coupons. More information about these options can be found at CO.Routt.co.us/213/Property-Tax .

For questions, go to CO.Routt.CO.US/211/Treasurer or email treasuer@co.routt.co.us .