Deirdre Macnab: We need YVEA leaders who will encourage more clean energy

Thomas Edison said years ago, “We are like tenant farmers chopping down the fence around our house for fuel when we should be using Nature’s inexhaustible sources of energy — sun, wind and tide. … I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don’t have to wait until oil and coal run out before we tackle that.”

In the next few days, we have an opportunity to support visionaries like Thomas Edison, by electing new board members to the Yampa Valley Electric Association board. Make no mistake, this is one very important election for our collective future.

As the cost of solar and wind have decreased, savings have skyrocketed and some utilities are moving faster than others to embrace this, while others are passing fees and obstacles to slow the process as they fear this disruptive change.

As someone who sees clean energy as an opportunity for new jobs and savings for consumers, I believe it is critical to elect forward-thinking representatives to the local utility who will move deliberatively and constructively to encourage clean energy such as solar and wind and continue to work for greater transparency for the board.



I urge Yampa Valley customers to do their research and find those candidates who are committed to clean energy and transparency. Make sure your voice is heard: Vote.

Mail your ballot by June 14. Call YVEA to get your ballot if it hasn’t arrived and ask them why they haven’t posted election and candidate information on their website.

Deirdre Macnab

Steamboat Springs