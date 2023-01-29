Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds in Vail Jan. 21.

Instagram Screengrab

Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic.

In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”

“Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,” Sanders said.

Sanders said while he did suffer a bout of elevation sickness, he was able to recover and have an amazing experience snowmobiling in the Wolcott area.

“Vail, Colorado, I’m coming back,” Sanders said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Sage Outdoor Adventures says their “silent treatment” snowmobiling tour is exactly what they recommend for someone who is visiting from the city and has a stressful job, like the head football coach for the University of Colorado, Boulder, for example.

“On tours, we try to take 2 minutes to just appreciate the silence,” said Brit Goldman with Sage Outdoor Adventures. “It’s so silent and tranquil, and the peace and rejuvenation that comes from even just 2 minutes of silence can be very grounding.”

Goldman is herself a CU graduate and was just getting caught up to the fact that Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, is now the head football coach at her alma mater (Sanders announced he was coming to Boulder in early December). Goldman said while Sage Outdoor Adventures usually goes to great lengths to protect the anonymity of their guests — especially high-profile clientele like Edmonds and Sanders — the social media posts from the power couple on Sage Outdoor Adventures’ property quickly got out and started spreading around the Vail Valley.

Deion Sanders riding a snowmobile at Sage Outdoor Adventures in Wolcott.

“We were so excited that they had a great experience and decided to share it in that way,” she said. “And it sounds like they were able to get out there and forget about everything, which is exactly what we want. Just getting to be a normal human being.”

In Vail Village, a mid-morning appearance from Sanders and Edmonds on Jan. 21 had the staff abuzz, said Marketing Manager Dani Barry. Barry said the staff did a good job of keeping a lid on their appearance at first, but when the social media posts got out, she did confirm Sanders was in the store and left with some Eye Pieces products.

“We were stoked to have them in the store and have their support,” Barry said of Sanders and Edmonds. “(Sanders) is a style icon, so we’re happy to have him here and have him sporting some of our eyewear.”