DEI tool kit will be focus of next ‘Steamboat Conversations’ virtual town hall



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The created by the 2020 Leadership Steamboat class will be the subject of the next Steamboat Conversations” live virtual town hall Wednesday, Sept. 16. This week’s panel is part of the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Indivisible six-week reporting series focusing on issues of diversity, equity and inclusivity, which launches Sept. 23.

The virtual discussion starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and panelists include Michael Marchand, Sylvie Piquet, Kirk Aigner and Kristen Orr, representing the Leadership Steamboat class. They will answer questions about the group’s DIY Equity and Inclusion Toolkit.

To create the toolkit, the members of the class studied issues of diversity, inclusivity and equity most prevalent in the Routt County community through interviews with stakeholder groups, a review of local demographics and research about how communities around the nation are addressing these issues. Then, the class created a resource that offers relatively simple strategies individuals, businesses, governmental entities and nonprofits can pursue to be more aware of and actively work toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community, according to the group’s introduction to the toolkit, which can be found at steamboatchamber.com/diy-dei/.

Leadership Steamboat is a program offered by the Steamboat Springs Chamber that is designed to develop informed, committed and passionate leaders in business and community service.

The Steamboat Conversations panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

Questions for the panelists can be emailed to news@SteamboatPilot.com.