Defacing a rock: The Record for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

2:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:45 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious person at a gas station in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden. A man reportedly was walking around carrying a stuffed animal and checking for unlocked vehicles in the parking lot. He was gone by the time deputies arrived.

5:48 a.m. Police were called about a man screaming at passing cars at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:13 p.m. Police were called about a dog owner who was bitten trying to break up a fight between two dogs at a park in the 3800 block of Whistler Road.

1:33 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen bike from the 1000 block of 13th Street.

2:22 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument that started after someone refused to wear a face covering at a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

5:09 p.m. Deputies were called about a single vehicle rollover at mile marker 105 along U.S. Highway 40 outside Hayden. The occupants refused medical care, claiming they were OK.

7:32 p.m. Deputies were called about a semitrailer carrying lumber that flipped onto its side going down Rabbit Ears Pass along U.S. 40. The driver was uninjured. Law enforcement temporarily restricted traffic as crews cleared debris.

8:27 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding a loud party in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

10:38 p.m. Police were called about a man allegedly defacing a rock with a hammer and chisel at Yampa and 12th streets.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.