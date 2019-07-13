Giving back: a hospitality company’s culture of service

Steamboat Resorts’ charitable giving — which includes in-kind support and volunteerism — is focused on three areas: conservation, education and wellness.



In a tight-knit community such as Steamboat Springs, Steamboat Resorts believes it’s essential to give back by supporting various community events and charities.

That’s why it’s common to see Steamboat Resorts by Wyndham Vacation Rentals as an official lodging partner or sponsor of local events.

“Giving back is part of the Wyndham Destinations culture of service. Every year, thousands of our associates volunteer for recognized charitable organizations during a paid day off,” according to Wyndham Destinations. “In addition, our associates routinely lead fundraising efforts for recognized charitable organizations on the global, national, and local levels.”

The magic of Steamboat Springs

A perfect day in Steamboat for Kirsten Conner, Regional Marketing Lead for Wyndham Destinations, starts with breakfast along the creek at the aptly named Creekside Cafe, followed by a stroll through the Saturday Farmers Market. Then, she might go for a float down the Yampa River or soak in the Strawberry Park Hot Springs before dinner downtown and a free concert at Howelsen Hill.

That’s the thing about Steamboat — the options are practically endless.

“As someone who has traveled extensively and has lived in Colorado for the past 15 years, Steamboat Springs is one of my most favorite mountain towns in Colorado,” she said.

Conner loves working for a company that puts such an emphasis on supporting the community she has grown to love so much.

“Our charitable giving reflects our core commitment to developing and supporting our communities with a focus on improving the lives of future generations,” according to Wyndham Destinations. “We are dedicated to supporting organizations with similar values through contributions to signature charities and events, as well as local nonprofit organizations in Steamboat and in key markets across the globe.”

‘Service is in our roots’

Steamboat Resorts’ charitable giving — which includes in-kind support and volunteerism — is focused on three areas: conservation, education and wellness.

The Steamboat Resorts team cares deeply about giving back to the community, and about helping to promote tourism for the area, Conner said. Steamboat Resorts has donated in-kind lodging and cash support to nearly 40 local nonprofits’ fundraising efforts, and in 2019 alone the company is a sponsor of nearly a dozen community events.

“As a hospitality company, service is in our roots, and we’re committed to improving the lives of future generations around the world,” according to Wyndham Destinations. “Our philanthropy captures the passion and commitment of Steamboat Resorts’ associates, leadership, and business partners to make lasting, meaningful contributions in the communities where we operate.”

