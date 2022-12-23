Dear Santa: Routt County children write letters to the big man in red

Santa,

I know that I’m sick and can’t sleep, but please still bring me presents?

Love, Eleanor

Dear Santa,

May I please have Magna-tiles a Care Bear and a makeup and nail salon kit. Santa, I love you because you make me happy. We will leave you milk and cookies, and carrots for your reindeer. Can Landon and I please have chocolate in our stockings?

Love, Mikayla

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Mario lego set.

Thank you, Mattox Wiesbuen

Dear Santa,

I want an elf on the shelf and one of those computers that are touchscreens and can turn into an iPad please.

From, Austin

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies would you like? I have been very good this year. Please can I have a doll house?

Love, Brook

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is an American Girl Doll sleeping bag and stretch set and if you could, a human hamster ball. Thanks so much.

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas.

Mario

Dear Santa,

I would like world’s best Star Wars Lego set.

From, Linus

Dear Santa,

Cowgirl hat, cowgirl boots, painting stuff.

Love, Julia Custer

Dear Santa,

I would like a do-it set with a crib and baby stuff.

Love, Maxine

Dear Santa,

I would like a hockey helmet and hockey gloves. I really want to have a good time with my family.

Love, Lincoln Ian Ashley Gale

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like the following: 1. Gig-a-dino, 2. Jurassic World T-rex, 3. Jurassic World Mosasaurus. Thank you so much, I will have lots of cookies waiting on Christmas Eve.

Love, Odin

Dear Santa,

My name is Kalia. I am six. I have been a good girl this year! For Christmas this year I would like: doll washer and dryer. Thank you!

Love, Kalia

Ryan’s Letter to Santa

This year I have been nice. One thing I did that was extra nice this year was when I told mom I wouldn’t watch TV if she didn’t want me to. Here are a few things on my wish list: A robot plane, a robot dinosaur game, a dinosaur book.

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I would like a red dinosaur. Rawr! I promise to be very good.

Thank you, August Gurney

Dear Santa,

The things I want for Christmas are: OMG dolls, American Girl dolls, friendship necklaces, Barbie stuff, clothes/long sleeve shirts, jackets, toys, American Girl clothes and money and shoes and pets and bed and a desk (P.S. all of that is for American Girl), candy, something in my stocking, pjs, surprise presents.

Love, Alice

Dear Santa,

I wish to have a squishy for Christmas.

From, Gwen

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I have made a few mistakes, though. I have learned from my mistakes. Here are some things I would like for Christmas. American Girl Corinne and Gwynn’s bedroom set, American Girl airlines, American Girl get outside camper, American Girl watch, Squishies, Oonies, Neonate baby. I will appreciate whatever I get. Merry Christmas and happy new year.

From, Molly McDonough

Dear Santa,

May I please have a snake stuffie, remote control snakes and hot wheels cars and tracks. I love you Santa.

Landon

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a magic, secret door please and a Christmas tree stuffy and a Santa stuffy too.

Alden Katz

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me these toys for Christmas. But only if I’ve been nice. Here’s my list: Elsa house, pop it fire, flying toy fairy, blue unicorn that sings.

Love, Ollue

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo and a remote control snowmobile.

Love, Ben

Dear Santa,

Is it snowing a lot at the north pole? I love you. I like watching Elf because I like Christmas and because I get to see you. For Christmas I want an etch-a-sketch, Du studio, squishmellow.

Love, Zoe

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I wish for the following: Barbie dream house, Barbie and friends, playdoh. I’ve been trying my hardest to be a good girl. Thank you for coming to Steamboat.

Merry Christmas, Onyx

Dear Santa,

Third hole, architecture legos, botanical legos, fuzzy socks, sweatshirts, huggie hoops, light-up macrame photo hanger, hot glue gun, eugy dodoland put together animals, pillows, 3D room model, carry-on suitcase, lash serum, teeth whitening strips, kiwi co. kit

Love, Olivia Carey

Dear Santa,

I have been trying to be nice but it is hard when people are mean to me and my friends. I have a list for you that I will give to Hanoi to give to you tonight. Please, if I was good please get me what I put on my list. I would want good luck please.

Thank you, Kylie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Polly Pocket and a new ornament of me and baby Hope and a bunkbed and a baby highchair.

Love, Piper

Dear Santa,

I want a really fast RC boat at my mom’s house. Please include four batteries and two chargers. And at my dad’s I want the Nerf ultra strike plus some sight attachments and 75 ultra bullets.

From, Gus Keith

Dear Santa,

I want a bunch of rare Pokemon like V and Gx and Vstar. I want a new snowmobile helmet, and an RC car!! And a drone.

Love, Brycen Grimes, age 7

Dear Santa,

I love you. Can I please have a small owl stuffy, princess clothes, push pin art. Thank you.

Sofia Kelly

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I have been good this year. Could you please give me a Bakugan and a deck of pokemon cards and an etch-a-sketch and a robot making kit and 1,000 cuties.

Love, Thomas Rudy

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I have studied hard in school and have practiced my reading every day. I have also helped my parents with some chores around the house. I’m also kind to my friends and classmates. I try really hard to be a good person and kind to others. I have been working really hard at making my bed every day and helping clean up my room. I also do a really good job at feeding my dog Aslan.

I hope Jingly will continue to send good reports about me until you come visit us this year.

Here are some of the things on my list. 1. Gan13 Maglev (most wanted!!!!!). 2 Sky viper force. 3. Sky viper dash. 4. Sky viper journey. 5. Sharper Image Aero Drone. (drones are the second most wanted.) 6. Lego Groot. 7. Lego ninjago 71773. 8. Hover hockey. 9. Splatoon three. 10. Beats solo3 wireless on ear headphones. I will love these gifts.

Your friend, Grayson

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How was your summer? I think I was good this year. If so, may I please have an etch-a-sketch, pokemon cards, stencils, crafts, a real pokemon if you can find one. If you can’t, can I have a pokemon stuffy?

P.S. Please write back.

Love, Oliver Ruby

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts last year. This year I would really like a new pokemon card. I would also like Elsa things, and a cage for my stuffies. You can bring the cage to our house. Finally, I want an Adventure Force Ultimate Dino City Garage to share with my brother.

From, Keira

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. This year, I would really like you to bring the big presents to my house. I most want a giant squishimal that is light blue and white with rainbow ears. Next, I would like more Pokemon cards and especially energys. Next, I would like a Mew card. Also a pikachu card and stuffy. Finally, I want an Adventure Force Ultimate Dino City Garage to share with my sister.

From, Tommy

Dear Santa,

Makeup and hair styling doll, my friendship bracelet maker, stuffed animal complete set, my first fashion designer, responsibility, Ken doll.

From, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I would like a drone please because I have seen things about drones. Also, can I have a skull dog mask with a moving jaw, maybe some fake fur, colors blue, black, white. Hmm, Oh can you get my dad some new jeans and socks. Put those in his stocking, please, thank you so much. But can you surprise me with one last thing?

Thank you,

Luis

Dear Santa,

I hope that you bring a Avalanche hockey bag and a new Nathan MacKinnon jersey. And a new cow stuffy.

From, Cal

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is: shadow high doll, big rainbow pop-it among us, polly pocket, squishmellow, roblox gift card Barbie with pet.

Sincerely, Runa

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want new tennis shoes, socks, a tennis shirt and tennis pants.

From, Riley

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like for Christmas a black shirt and a black cap and black hiking boots and a black coat. Thank you.

From, Cedar

Dear Santa Claus,

Pink rainbow high doll, rainbow vision royal, rainbow high doll house, rainbow high doll car, slime lickers slime. Please Santa Claus.

Love, Valeria

Dear Santa,

I would like some clixo please. Is Rudolph real? Merry Christmas.

Love, Emilia

Dear Santa,

I want a train please and something for the turtle.

Jude Baker

Dear Santa,

Baby with tub, Winter sled with brakes, Sally’s ice cream party electronic pet, rainbow unicorn family, John Deere barn with accessories.

Love, Ophelia

Dear Santa,

Cry babies, makeup set, mermaid watch, barbie style head. Merry Christmas.

Love, Scarlet Marx

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like the Wrinkle in Time series, an elf, cow, pig, chicken and frog socks, and a cat mug. I hope you have a good Christmas.

P.S. How many cookies do you want?

Thanks, Leela

Dear Santa,

I want two houses. How is Mrs. Claus?

Maddie Selser

Dear Santa,

I would like a magical unicorn.

Love, Skylah

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn stuffie, a baby shark, a fake sheep, some make-up, a haircut and a puppy. I’m a good girl and I love you.

Love, Mia Grimes, age 3

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good by cleaning the dishes and picking up my legos. What I want for Christmas is a remote control Southwest airplane and a trash truck with buttons and toy trash bins.

Thank you, Merry Christmas

Jace Magnotta

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good by making my bed and I helped unpack. What I want for Christmas is, a toy puppy with a leash and a unicorn headband and it talks and a kid makeup set.

Thank you, Merry Christmas

Siena Magnotta

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing today? This year has been good. How about you? This year for Christmas may I please have the Lego AtAt from Denver or the the three foot star destroyer or a republic gun ship and a better dad (health).

Thank you Santa,

From, Sawyer

Hazel R’s wishlist

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Here is my wish list: Magic Mixie, purple slime, Tacky’s xmas book, Snow globe. Thank you so much!

P.S. I put some cookies and milk in the kitchen if you’re hungry.

Dear Santa Claus,

How do you get your magic. I do not know what I will get for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Olive. Magic Mixie, remote control plane, blue slime. I would like these things for Christmas. Thank you so much.

Love, Olive

Dear Santa,

I would like helmet, chaps, saddle, reigns.

Love, Noa

Dear Santa,

It’s me Evie Polski. What I want for Christmas is shopkins real littles collector pack. It’s $20 total. I hope that’s not too expensive.

From, Evelyn Polski

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a lot.

From, Oliver

Dear Santa,

I would like a singing machine.

Penelope Petis, 4

Dear Santa,

I want a golden hoverboard for Christmas. What is your favorite type of cookie, gingerbread or sugar? Merry Christmas!

From, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very bad this year so I hope I get many presents. I wish pens erased. P.S. More than most.

August

Dear Santa,

I want a microphone for Christmas.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa.

Avery Rose Hasten

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. Bouncy goat, bouncy chick, bouncy duck, toy house, toy living room, toy kitchen, toy stove, toy ski carpet, rocking horse, bouncy unicorn, toy deck, toy yard, toy couch.

Love, Scarlet

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello! This year for Christmas I want a Kindle One with a new nice sturdy cover and will you please pre-download some good books? And more Harry Potter lego people.

P.S. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Violet Bock

Please Santa,

I would like a video game, a remote truck please and thank you.

Love, AJ Parkinson

Dear Santa,

Lego AT-TE walker, nintendo switch Gang Beasts, Kayak red, Lego Jurassic World indo raptor rampage at lockwood estate, cuphead nintendo switch.

Gabe

Dear Santa,

Please bring me Jimmy the glow fish.

Mushy

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merry Christmas. Barbie airplane, Barbie dollhouse, Happy Napper unicorn, cry baby, Barbie pet shop, unicorn doll, pastel pets, rainbocorns.

Dear Santa,

I would like a car that I can drive.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I had helped Talon make his bed a few times. I read to Talon for home. I would like a Magic Mixie 2 and a sewing kit and a nited pars that is a mushroom.