Deadline to submit for 2019 ‘Grounded’ performance is April 1

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library and the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council are seeking story submissions for “Grounded,” an evening of multimedia storytelling that will honor Colorado Public Lands Day on Thursday, May 16.

“Grounded” is a free community storytelling event, a live performance in Library Hall with an overarching theme of public lands. With the structure of a glossy magazine, the program is designed to be filled with short impressions, longer lessons, catchy illustrations and a poignant message. Art, essay, literary review, short story or even an imaginative advertisement are all fair game — as long as the message relates to public lands.

Individual stories can be relayed in a variety of creative ways: spoken word as poetry, prose or essay accompanied by imagery; song; dance; short film; animation; or an installation of visual art from sculpture to graphic design. The culmination of these stories performed together will be an edited and curated performance before the community — a celebration of the Yampa Valley community’s connection with public lands, both locally and globally.

The sole requirement for submissions is that original multimedia stories must be sourced and inspired by the ideas, environment and institution of public lands. A piece may share a story about the land itself, species that rely on it, ecosystems, air and water, recreation, hunting, resource extraction, a perspective on policies that govern the landscape or personal experiences that have shaped a relationship with it.

Humor, vulnerability, education, inspiration, activism and a reflection on the Yampa Valley community's deep emotional response to public lands, both generally and all around the world, are encouraged.

Submissions will be accepted until midnight Monday, April 1. Contact Jennie Lay, the library’s adult programs coordinator, at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org with questions. Detailed guidelines for submission can be found at SteamboatLibrary.org/events/grounded2019submissions.