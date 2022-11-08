Deadline to submit button designs for Winter Carnival is Friday
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club wants to remind artists that the 2023 Winter Carnival Button Contest deadline is Friday, Nov. 11. Young artists — age 18 or under and enrolled in a local school or home-schooled — are invited to create the button based on the theme “Dream, Dare, Dazzle.” The button will serve as the ticket to enter all Winter Carnival activities and has been a tradition for decades.
The artwork should be made in a circle that fills an 8.5 x 11 inch piece of paper. Artists are asked not to include text with themes and dates, as they will be added in later. All submissions must be original artwork, and the winner will be notified by Dec. 20.
The first-, second- and third-place designs will win a variety of prizes, though all participants will be entered to win an SSWSC Sponsor Swag Bag.
The 110th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival, hosted by SSWSC, is set to take place Feb. 8-12.
To submit button artwork, or for more information, tinyurl.com/yc6rdvej.
