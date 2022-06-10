Deadline to make second property tax payment is Wednesday

Routt County Treasurer Lane Iacovetto is reminding taxpayers that all property taxes must be paid by Wednesday, June 15 to be considered timely.

For Routt County property owners who chose to pay their property tax in two equal installments, the first payment was due Feb. 28 and the second is due Wednesday.

Property taxes not paid by Wednesday will become delinquent and be subject to delinquent interest in accordance with Colorado laws.

There are several ways for taxpayers to make payments – online by credit card, debit card or electronic check (there are no fees for electronic check payments). Payments can also be made in person, mailed or dropped off in the secure 24-hour drop box at 522 Lincoln Ave.

To ensure proper credit, taxpayers should enclose their second half payment coupon and reference their account number on the check. For more, Co.Routt.Co.us/213/Property-Tax .