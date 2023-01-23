 Deadline to enter snow sculpture contest extended | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Deadline to enter snow sculpture contest extended

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

William Volk and Delia Reynolds work on their entry, "Howelsen Hill," for the 2022 Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest in downtown Steamboat Springs. Steamboat Creates is accepting proposed designs for this year's contest through Jan. 30.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Creates has extended the deadline for accepting team applications for the upcoming Winter Carnival’s annual snow sculpture competition.

According to the organization, teams of five students or adults can submit proposed designs based on this year’s theme, “Dream, Dare, Dazzle,” by Jan. 30 to be considered for the contest. Prizes will be awarded to the best student and adult teams.

The contest will begin with snow packing on Feb. 8, and snow sculpting will be Feb. 9. Sculptures will be on display along Lincoln Avenue for a few days after the contest concludes. Email robin@steamboatcreates.org or go to SteamboatCreates.org to apply.

Explore Steamboat
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 