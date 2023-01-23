Deadline to enter snow sculpture contest extended

William Volk and Delia Reynolds work on their entry, "Howelsen Hill," for the 2022 Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest in downtown Steamboat Springs. Steamboat Creates is accepting proposed designs for this year's contest through Jan. 30.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Creates has extended the deadline for accepting team applications for the upcoming Winter Carnival’s annual snow sculpture competition.

According to the organization, teams of five students or adults can submit proposed designs based on this year’s theme, “Dream, Dare, Dazzle,” by Jan. 30 to be considered for the contest. Prizes will be awarded to the best student and adult teams.

The contest will begin with snow packing on Feb. 8, and snow sculpting will be Feb. 9. Sculptures will be on display along Lincoln Avenue for a few days after the contest concludes. Email robin@steamboatcreates.org or go to SteamboatCreates.org to apply.