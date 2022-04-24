Deadline to apply for Rotary grant fast approaching

The Rotary of Steamboat Springs is offering a $15,000 Impact Grant annually as part of the club’s grant program.

The purpose of Rotary’s Community Impact grant is to create a lasting change with measurable impact for the people in Routt County. The community impact grant focuses on activities that primarily serve youth or seniors in the community but is not limited to these activities. Programs that benefit the entire community are also welcome.

To be considered, applications are due May 1. For more, go to SteamboatRotary.com and click “community grants.”