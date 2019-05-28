Deadline extended for In Our Shoes spoken word event submissions

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The spoken word portion of In Our Shoes is still accepting applications, and the deadline for submissions has been extended to June 15.

In Our Shoes is a special event marking the culmination of an eight-week Steamboat Pilot & Today series focusing on the issue of sexual assault in Steamboat Springs and Routt County, which will publish in the newspaper during June and July.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in Library Hall, and it will include art, spoken word, a specially-choreographed dance performance by IBI Brigade and a panel discussion.

Spoken word submissions may include essays, poems, songs or performance art and can be submitted at SteamboatPilot.com/in-our-shoes-speak-up-and-speak-out.

The event is being hosted by Steamboat Pilot & Today, Advocates of Routt County, Steamboat Creates and Young Bloods Collective.

Email Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com or Advocates Executive Director Lisel Petis at lpetis@advocatesrc.org for more information.