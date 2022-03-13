Deadline draws near for Crane-Inspired Creative Arts Scholarship Contest
High school seniors in Routt and Moffat counties have until March 25 to submit an original piece of writing or visual art for the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition’s Crane-Inspired Creative Arts Scholarship Contest.
The 2022 contest offers two categories of art. The written arts category asks for a nonfictional essay or fictional story between 750-1500 words or a group of three poems. The second category, visual arts, allows for submission of a painting, sketch, photograph or digital art.
The work must be original and accurately reflect the physical characteristics, behavior, and habitat of the Rocky Mountain greater sandhill cranes.
For info, check with a local school counselor or go to ColoradoCranes.org/creative-arts-scholarship-contest.
The winner in each category will receive a $3,000 scholarship. The second place submission in each category will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
An honorable mention winner from any of the categories will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship awards are contingent on the winner’s acceptance into a continuing education institution.
