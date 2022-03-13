Deadline draws near for Crane-Inspired Creative Arts Scholarship Contest

A baby sandhill crane, called a colt, stays close to mom while feeding near a pond west of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

High school seniors in Routt and Moffat counties have until March 25 to submit an original piece of writing or visual art for the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition’s Crane-Inspired Creative Arts Scholarship Contest.

The 2022 contest offers two categories of art. The written arts category asks for a nonfictional essay or fictional story between 750-1500 words or a group of three poems. The second category, visual arts, allows for submission of a painting, sketch, photograph or digital art.

The work must be original and accurately reflect the physical characteristics, behavior, and habitat of the Rocky Mountain greater sandhill cranes.

For info, check with a local school counselor or go to ColoradoCranes.org/creative-arts-scholarship-contest.

The winner in each category will receive a $3,000 scholarship. The second place submission in each category will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

An honorable mention winner from any of the categories will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship awards are contingent on the winner’s acceptance into a continuing education institution.