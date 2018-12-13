Day of fitness classes at Old Town Hot Springs to raise money for Drew Rushton Memorial Fund

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Old Town Hot Springs is holding a day of fitness classes Sunday to benefit the Drew Rushton Memorial Fund.

Last week, young Drew, just 10 years old, lost a battle with aplastic anemia, a rare condition where the body stops producing red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. He passed away in the arms of his mother Leigh Rushton, a popular fitness instructor at the Old Town Hot Springs.

She and her husband, Yancey, have established a fund that will support the cost-free Vikings Hockey team in honor of Drew's love for the sport.

If you go What: Drew Rushton Memorial Fund fundraiser

When: Sunday, Dec. 16

Where: Old Town Hot Springs

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Leigh's fellow instructors thought a donation-driven exercise day would be a great way to support the cause.

"Drew's mom, Leigh Rushton, is a beloved fitness instructor and has played an integral role in creating a fun, positive community of members at the Old Town Hot Springs," said Reall Regan, a Realtor, part-time fitness instructor and friend to the Rushtons. "We hope Sunday's event will create an opportunity to bring our widespread OTHS family together in a positive, uplifting way."

The day's schedule will be filled with Old Town's most popular classes, with instructors donating their time to lead Body Pump, step, spin, Zumba, yoga, barre and Fierce 4 classes.

Childcare will also be available from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested.

Old Town Hot Springs marketing director Nick Esares said there was no doubt that Old Town would donate its facilities for the day. He said Leigh helped develop the popular Body Pump program, and when her son got sick, other instructors stepped up to take over her classes.

"Our fitness instructors are close knit, and they're always looking out for each other," Esares said.

Rushton is survived by his mom and dad, brother Conner and sister Anna.

Yancey and Leigh have been heavily involved in the hockey community and recently started the Vikings Hockey team.

Visit OldTownHotSprings.org/drew for more information about the special day of fitness.

People should sign up for classes by stopping by or calling the Old Town Hot Springs front desk at 970-879-1828. Space is limited in all classes due to equipment and spacing.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today.