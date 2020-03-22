Day care bear: The Record for Saturday, March 21, 2020

Saturday, March 21, 2020

12:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear at a child care center in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.

12:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 35000 block of Agate Creek Road.

1:48 a.m. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person on a bus.

3:17 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. There was a dispute between two neighbors when one tried to tell the other to turn their music down. Officers tried to mediate.

5:57 p.m. Officer responded to a complaint about music blasting in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. When officers arrived for a second time at that location, there was no music, and no one would answer the door.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:08 p.m. Officers responded, for the third time, to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. It sounded like someone was throwing stuff up against the wall. When the officers arrived, they heard loud music and issued an citation.

Total incidents: 29

Steamboat officers had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.