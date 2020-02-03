Letter: My hope for STARS

This letter is written in response to the Jan. 26 Steamboat Pilot & Today article, “Taking a stand: STARS volunteers speak out after more than 20 terminated.”

I was a past paid instructor and then volunteer instructor starting in 2012 who unfortunately spoke up a few years ago. After being volunteer of the year three years in a row, I was no longer able to volunteer. This was because there were four staff members I was trying to stand up for and whom all left at the same time after they tried to share their concerns.

Next, we all tried, at different times, to speak with the board and bring them our concerns. We were denied access. In fact, those four staff members were not only denied a hearing, but full communication with all of the staff was totally cut off. It is because of these incidents and many more not mentioned here that my hope and prayer is to see the following changes from the board:

1. I would like to see the affairs of the corporation managed by its board of directors as stated in the bylaws, and I quote, “The ED shall be responsible for all employees and volunteers of the corporation and shall receive instructions and directions from the board of directors.”

2. I would like to see the board function as a governing board, not as an advisory board as I believe they are now.

3. I would like the board to take their fiduciary responsibilities to heart and act on them.

4. I would like to see the board meet with the volunteers and not hire a PR agent to stand in for them.

5. I would like to see the board not get involved in the day-to-day activity but get involved when things seem to be going the wrong direction, like four staff members leaving at once or seeing a threatening letter go out firing 23 volunteers, just to name a couple.

6. I would like the board to revisit and look into all that has and is happening at STARS before coming to conclusions and making false statements.

7. I would like the board to open up at least the first hour or so of their meetings to the public, especially when the public has important things to talk about.

8. Lastly and most importantly for me, I would like to see transparency and honesty and integrity from the board.

David McCormack

Steamboat Springs