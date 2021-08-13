David Caddell sentenced to supervised probation

A Steamboat Springs man has pleaded guilty to one count of menacing. In a plea deal with the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office. Charges of stalking and trying to influence a public servant were dropped.

Because Caddell has no prior offenses, the District Attorney’s Office offered him two years of supervised probation, 48 hours of community service, a mental health evaluation and treatment, and letters of apology to the victims, which include Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan and Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman, in exchange for his guilty plea, according to documents submitted to the Routt County Court.

If Caddell completes the terms of probation without issue, his guilty plea will expunged from his record.

Caddell also has to pay $4,810.13 to the court for the cost of extraditing him from South Dakota for his court appearances, as well as costs of prosecution. A Routt County court clerk said Caddell is completing his probation in South Dakota.

According to an affadavit filed in court, Caddell had sent numerous harassing emails and phone calls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to officials with the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County, the editor of Steamboat Pilot & Today, Pilot & Today news staff and law enforcement officials. An email he sent March 5 included a threat to kill Corrigan.

Caddell’s grievances have stemmed from the restrictions and mandates imposed in response to the pandemic.