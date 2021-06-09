David Caddell hearing continued to June 30

A status conference was held Wednesday to review the case involving David Caddell, a South Dakota man charged with making multiple threats to public officials. Caddell’s attorney Kris Hammond said he did not have all the discovery evidence necessary to proceed with a hearing. Judge James Garrecht then set Caddell’s next status conference for 8:30 a.m. June 30.

Caddell had sent numerous harassing emails and phone calls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to officials with the city of Steamboat Springs, Routt County, the editor of Steamboat Pilot & Today, Pilot & Today news staff and law enforcement. An email he sent March 5 included a threat to kill Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan.

Caddell’s grievances have stemmed from the restrictions and mandates imposed in response to the pandemic.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers initially obtained an arrest warrant March 6, and when they went to arrest Caddell at the Dream Island residence where he was living at the time, he was not there, according to Police Chief Cory Christensen. Caddell was later arrested in South Dakota.

Caddell is charged with attempting to influence a public official, a Class 4 felony, and stalking, a Class 5 felony, according to an arrest warrant filed with the 14th Judicial District Court.

In an email to Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins, Caddell wrote, “Now, it is war, and my only purpose is to make your lives as much as a living hell as you are making for me and the other residents of Routt County.” He went on to call Wiggins “Enemy No. 1” and a traitor.

Caddell also contacted Corrigan’s wife and daughter, saying, “Corrigan will be executed for treason.” He made similar threats to newspaper staff via voicemail message.

