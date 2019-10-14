Dave Sladek: ‘There is no climate emergency’

The Steamboat Springs High School walkout on Sept. 20 was based on a prediction that man-induced global warming will be 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit in 11 years and that 99% of scientists agree with that statement (Emi Cooper, Sept. 19 Steamboat Pilot & Today interview).

The first statement has no chance of happening any time soon, and the second is flatly false. Most scientists agree that man-created greenhouse gases have caused an increase in global temperatures. However, very few agree that man’s effect will increase it by 2.7 degrees ever, let alone in 11 years.

On Sept. 23, over 500 scientists in the climate and related fields, many who have worked on the IPCC climate models, wrote a letter to the United Nations stating that their work had been altered and politicized. Their first sentence was, “There is no climate emergency.”

Dr. Mototaka Nakamura, one of the world’s most respected oceanographers and climate scientists, released a book in June declaring that he is leaving the climate field because of the politicizing and inaccuracies in current climate models, calling them “Mickey Mouse mockeries of the real world.” He stated that significant factors, all of which would reduce the predicted warming, have been left out of recent models. His book details the lack of understanding climate modelers have on ocean flows, cloud dynamics and astrophysics, and their neglect of these critical parameters to understanding climate.

Over 31,400 scientists have signed a petition to European Union leaders stating anthropogenic global warming has been greatly exaggerated and that the E.U. should not adopt policies that are “the illusory pretense of governing the climate.” The petition details how the warming since 1850 has mostly occurred due to changes in solar activity.

As a conservationist and an air-quality expert, I can agree with several of their “demands.” Keeping organic waste out of the landfills has proven to be difficult in cold and bear-pervaded environments, but there must be cost-effective a solution.

Increasing the building energy efficiencies can easily be accomplished. The down side is that tight homes increase a home’s cost and require an air-to-air heat exchanger to reduce the buildup of indoor air pollutants, which will require more energy.

So, Steamboat kids got out of school to protest something that most scientists think has no chance of happening. Those who want to make a difference should turn off their cell phones, iPads and televisions and not drive separately to school.

Dave Sladek

Steamboat Springs