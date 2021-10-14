Dave Moloney: Thoughtful, well-reasoned solutions

The community of Steamboat Springs has grown and prospered over the past few decades thanks to the dedication of many hardworking locals. This is something we should all celebrate.

While it hasn’t always been easy, and we’ve experienced some rough patches along the way, we’ve gone from a small, relatively unknown ski town to a year-round world class destination resort. Because it is such an incredible place, with friendly people and amazing amenities, the town continues to attract more people that want to live and vacation here. Increased investment by the ski area, the new work from home paradigm, and a wave of retiring baby boomers have fueled a growth spurt, and that in turn has brought new opportunities and challenges.

There is a lot of work to be done to address issues like traffic, parking, the housing crunch and others, and I’m ready to get to work on these issues. This will require thoughtful, well-reasoned solutions with input from a variety of stakeholders. I look forward to participating in that process, with an objective and open mind and over thirty years of local perspective.

I understand the challenges that locals face, because I have dealt with them, too. I’ve raised a child, built a business and struggled to find affordable housing. But I never lost sight of what brought me here. The wonderful people and amenities of Steamboat Springs. Along the way, I’ve gained valuable experience serving on the LiftUp Routt County Board of Directors for six years, in which time we expanded the thrift store and got the new food bank up and running. It’s been my privilege to volunteer with other organizations over the years as well.

My goal on City Council will be to help the city address the growing pains we are experiencing by implementing and planning for solutions that will allow young people, families, seniors, businesses and our resort guests to continue to enjoy the quality of life that has long made Steamboat one of the best places in the world to live and visit. Steamboat has given me so much. I can’t imagine having been able to make a better life for myself anywhere else.

I’ve tried my best to give back along the way. and now I want to work towards an even brighter future for Steamboat by serving you on the City Council. I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 2.

Dave Moloney is a candidate for Steamboat Springs City Council at-large.