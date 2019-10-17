Dave Mason to play rescheduled show at Strings

Dave Mason plays at Strings on Friday, Oct. 18.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer and musician of more than half a century Dave Mason is feelin’ alright and ready to play a Friday concert at Strings Music Festival.

The show is a make-up for one that had been scheduled in March but had to be postponed.

Mason may be best known for his role as a founding member of Traffic, which started out of Great Britain in the late 1960s. Mason played intermittently with Traffic, as well as pursued a solo career as a singer-songwriter and guitar player, and has collaborated with greats including Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Eric Clapton.

Mason has written more than 100 songs and earned three gold albums and a platinum album. One of Mason’s best-known and most frequently covered songs is “Feelin’ Alright,” of which dozens of artists have performed renditions, including Joe Crocker.

When Mason isn’t on tour, he’s often writing new music, tinkering in his home studio and working to support his nonprofit Rock Our Vets, which supports veterans, firefighters and members of law enforcement as well as their families.

If you go What: Dave Mason at Strings Music Festival

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

Tickets: stringsmusicfestival.com

