Danish psychological drama for June foreign film

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with a Danish award-winning drama, “The Charmer,” screening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Chief Theater. An intense psychological drama about Esmail, a young Iranian man who is desperately looking to meet women who can secure his stay in Denmark. As time is running out he falls in love with one woman as another woman’s husband sets out for revenge. The film screens in Danish and Farsi with English subtitles. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.