‘Dangerous’ bear euthanized after entering another Steamboat home

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers euthanized another bear in Steamboat Springs on Thursday after officers say it lost its fear of humans and was entering homes in search of food.

At noon Tuesday, two days before the bear was put down, it entered a home on the east side of town through an unlocked sliding glass door and got into the refrigerator.

The homeowner reported the same medium-sized black bear with brown fur had ripped out the front screen of the house the previous day and had gotten into another home in the neighborhood.

The wildlife officer believed this bear was a threat to public safety and set a bear trap at the location.

“A 200-pound bear in hyperphagia that has no fear of entering a home in search of food is a dangerous bear that poses an imminent threat to humans,” said Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf in a news release. “Luckily, this bear hadn’t entered an occupied home, yet. A wild bear in a confined space with humans would be very dangerous for the homeowners. Unfortunately, we’ve had several similar situations in Steamboat Springs recently.”

At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the bear returned, was caught in the trap and identified by the homeowner. Wildlife officers responded and euthanized the bear.

On Sept. 7, another bear on the east side of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat was put down after gaining entry to a food through an unlocked garage.

“It’s important to be diligent this time of year and secure any attractants you might have around your home, especially in areas where there is known bear activity,” said CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan in a news release.