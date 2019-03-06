Dance photographer Jordan Matter to host free library talk March 14

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an evening with The New York Times bestselling author and YouTube star Jordan Matter, sharing his new book, “Born to Dance,” during a free Library Author Series talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in Library Hall.

If you go What: Library Author Series talk with Jordan Matter

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14

Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library

“Born to Dance” is a celebration of what it means to be young and full of possibility, featuring gorgeous photographs of well-known dancers as well as stars in the making, including Steamboat’s own Soleil Nelson, who is was captured by Jordan Matter doing a flying inverted split in the library stacks.

Matter is known to millions for his “10 Minute Photo Challenge” YouTube videos and his books “Dancers Among Us” and “Dancers After Dark.” Now, in one dazzling photograph after another, he portrays dancers — ages 2 to 18 — in ordinary and extraordinary pursuits. Paired with empowering words from the dancers themselves, the photographs convey each child's declaration that they were born to dance.

This community talk is free. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path Bookstore. Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events for more information.