Dance filmed at Perry-Mansfield debuts for Steamboat Springs
Dance on Film will debut “The Winged,” a new work made on site at Perry-Mansfield during summer 2021.
The work was choreographed by José Limón, one of Perry-Mansfield’s most famous alumni, in 1966 and the movements are made to resemble the intricate patterns and rhythms of birds in flight.
The film — co-commissioned by The José Limón Dance Foundation and Perry- Mansfield — is set to a newly remastered version of the original score with music by Hank Johnson. Dance on Film is presented by Bud Werner Library, Perry-Mansfield and Steamboat Dance Theatre.
The special screening will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Bud Werner Library. Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events/winged for more information.
