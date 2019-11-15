Dana Conners: The Epoch Times is non-biased newspaper

Thank you Del Lockhart for telling it like it is. I’ve also about given up on the Steamboat Pilot & Today due to their constant biased choice of reprinting opinionated articles that bare little factual truth.

I subscribed to The Epoch Times a couple of months ago. I find it a refreshing non-biased paper exhibiting some of the best journalism I’ve read in years. It is non-political, absolutely has no communist Chinese slant, the opinion pages are outstanding and they have wonderful sections covering travel, history, arts, body and mind, food, culture, technology, life and tradition. I just got through reading about “Reviving the Traditional Maori Music of New Zealand.” And they have daily puzzles, for adults and kids, that are tough but fun.

The Epoch Times has a month trail available, so check it out if you feel inclined to escape from the constant barrage of politically correct nonsense that has infiltrated our daily lives in our local and national so called news.

Dana Connors

Steamboat Springs