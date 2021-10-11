Dakotah McGinlay: Fresh vision, voice and energy

I am a Colorado Native and community member of five years, a sustainability student at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, a local farmer and a former business owner. I am living the experience of the affordable housing crisis. I value local businesses and small businesses and understand the hardships they are facing with employee shortages and increased rents.

I have a deep understanding of what our town is going through as it grows and changes. I know I don’t have all the answers; yet, I have the determination, commitment and drive to work hard to find answers that are right for the community because they will come from the community. I will integrate myself further and meet the community members where they are at. In doing this, I will make council more accessible to the public. My mission is to represent those who are not fully represented and listen to the voices of those who are often busy working multiple jobs and haven’t the time to make it to City Council meetings for public comments. I will be a conduit that channels the communities needs to the experts and professionals that work to run our city.

I will be open and listen to lessons of the past, find new opportunities to meet our current needs, as well as protecting future generations. I will help City Council find an aligned vision for housing and climate action moving forward.

As a farmer, I am not shy to hard work. I will be diligent in my work for families, seniors, students, seasonal employees, local businesses and service workers to ensure they have hope for their future in this community. This town is growing, and we need to have an open line of communication for what this growth will look like for each of us. I will show up as a City Council woman with integrity, humility, compassion and commitment. This community is not only my home but also my future.

Values

• Community character: We cannot forget the heritage of our community, and we must grow together into the future to ensure that workers and families have opportunities to earn a good living and have a place to live. By envisioning an integrated community, we foster a culture of compassion and integrity.

• Sustainability: A sustainable community is one that is committed to the environment, equity and a healthy economy. I am committed to implementation of the Climate Action Plan, natural resource conservation, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and fiscally responsible budgeting.

• Health and safety: Our community is only as strong as the health and safety of our residents. I will empower community members to value their physical and mental health to foster a more resilient community as a whole.

Top priorities

• Incentivize affordable housing by revisiting city policy and supporting the annexation of Brown Ranch, West Steamboat.

• Fund early childhood education.

• Support public services for mental health and recovery programs.

• Support for local businesses.

• Enact short term rental policies that prioritize workforce and local family housing inventory.

• Implement the Climate Action Plan efforts in resource conservation and reduced emissions in transit and development.

I want to serve this community. My mother taught me to always try to leave a place better than I found it. So, when I read in Steamboat Pilot and Today that City Council seats were opening, I thought to myself, “If I care so deeply about sustainability and local change, I should run. What’s the worst that can happen?” Two months later, I realize I failed to ask myself what is the best that can happen. I have met so many incredible community members that shared with me what matters to them and the challenges they are facing. I have grown an even stronger appreciation for this mountain town, our supportive community and all the opportunities we are fortunate enough to share.

If you vote for me, I promise I will do everything I can to foster a caring, resilient, sustainable community where we Grow Together. I will bring a fresh vision, voice and energy to City Council.

Dakotah McGinlay is a candidate for Steamboat Springs City Council District 3.