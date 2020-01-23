DA will not seek death penalty for murder suspects; Ellifritz pleads not guilty

Brooke L. Forquer, William C. Ellifritz and Skyla M. Piccolo-Laabs



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty for the three suspects accused of murdering 26-year-old Elliott Stahl in October 2019.

Because prosecution is pending, the local District Attorney’s office chose not to comment on the reason for the decision. It follows consultation with Stahl’s family, according to Assistant District Attorney Matthew J.W. Tjosvold, who is serving as lead counsel in the case.

William C. Ellifritz, Brooke L. Forquer and Skyla M. Piccolo-Laabs, all Craig residents, will stand trial on first-degree murder charges, following the conclusion of a four-day preliminary hearing. They face separate trials on charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Ellifritz pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment hearing Thursday, Jan. 23. Forquer and Piccolo-Laabs are scheduled to enter pleas during their arraignments, which are set for March 13.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors argued the three suspects had plans to deceive Stahl and trick him into giving them $100 for a ride to Denver, which they never planned to provide. When Stahl became upset over the deception, an altercation broke out that ultimately led to his death, according to Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Jennings.

An autopsy report listed Stahl’s cause of death as exsanguination — loss of blood — due to a stab wound to the neck and the manner of death as homicide. There were five additional stab wounds to Stahl’s body, including a small puncture wound on the left cheek, a stab wound between the left shoulder and pectoral muscle and two wounds near the base of the neck.

According to statements made to law enforcement, Forquer and Piccolo-Laabs said Ellifritz “snapped” and stabbed Stahl in the neck and then forced them to also stab Stahl with the same knife.

Defense attorneys for Forquer and Piccolo-Laabs argued their clients did not know Ellifritz would attack Stahl, and they felt threatened and forced into cooperating by Ellifritz.

Stahl’s body was found Oct. 14, 2019, on a two-track road just off Forest Service Road 907 and Routt County Road 7 near the Flat Tops Wilderness Area. The three suspects were arrested for Stahl’s murder five days later.

Ellifritz is scheduled to stand trial starting May 11. Separate trial dates for Forquer and Piccolo-Laabs are pending their plea hearings.

